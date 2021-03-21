Game-Changers
Fifty for Yusuf Pathan - 50* from just 24 balls including 3 fours and 5 sixes - the six-hitting machine on both sides. Yuvraj and Yusuf have added unbeaten 80 runs from just 39 balls so far. Game-changing partnership in the final. pic.twitter.com/uyRjFNvlEY
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 21, 2021
Legends
After seeing India legends bat. I feel maybe we could've seen a lot more of Yusuf Pathan in international cricket.
— Anvay Mishra (@anvay10101) March 21, 2021
Carnage!
Sri Lanka bowlers after seeing Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh Batting#INDvsSL #RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 #yusufpathan #SachinTendulkar #YuvrajSingh pic.twitter.com/TbkXn64RcF
— Dev Aneja 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@AnejaDevang) March 21, 2021
Sensational Yuvraj
Reaction on Yuvraj Singh's batting. #RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/HStz5jvbKg
— Paresh Godhwani (@Par_God) March 21, 2021
