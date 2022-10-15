Yuvraj Singh's six sixes in one over off Stuart Broad during ICC T20 World Cup 2007 (then 2007 World T20) has been voted as the Greatest Moment by fans. Yuvraj's iconic moment was up against India lifting the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup trophy. Yuvraj's 6 sixes eventually was crowned the Greatest Moment after receiving 52% of votes.

The Greatest Moment

Yuvraj Singh and the six sixes 🤩 The epic over from the inaugural edition of the tournament is the winner in @0xFanCraze's Greatest Moment from ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup history 😍 pic.twitter.com/B4jHPOGYUj — ICC (@ICC) October 15, 2022

