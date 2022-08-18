Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has requested to his fans to not give any attentions to the rumours of the possible break up in the relationship with his wife Dhanashree Verma. Since, the cricketer shared a cryptic post on Insta saying 'New Life Loading', cricket fans have turned their interest in it. However, many 'fake news' are being spread about the 'divorce' of the couple on social media. Taking to Instagram, Chahal posted a story and urged all to not believe in the rumours of their relationship.

Check Yuzi's IG Post:

