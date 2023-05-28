Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma met AB de Villiers. The Rajasthan Royals spinner took to social media to share pictures of him and his wife, Dhanashree Verma meeting the former South Africa and IPL legend. Chahal and AB de Villiers were once teammates at Royal Challengers Bangalore. Taking to social media, Chahal, while sharing the pictures, wrote, "AB Sir kinda Sunday….how you doing? Forever ❤️." Cricket Fans Throng Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to Witness CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Match (Watch Video).

Yuzvendra Chahal, Wife Dhanashree Verma Meet AB de Villiers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

