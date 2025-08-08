At only 17 years & 311 days, Zach Vukusic scripted history as he became the youngest captain in men's international cricket. The star cricketer achieved this glorious milestone during the first T20I between the Croatia national cricket team and the Cyprus national cricket team. Zach Vukusic is the captain of the Croatia national cricket team. The 17-year-old Zach has played six T20I matches and has made 197 runs along with one half-century. The Croatia cricket team captain was born on September 30, 2007. Shubman Gill Becomes Team India's Fifth-Youngest Test Captain, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Zach Vukusic Youngest Ever Captain in Men’s International Cricket

Croatia’s 🇭🇷 Zach Vukusic just makes history! 🏏 At only 17 years & 311 days, he became the youngest ever captain in men’s international cricket — leading his side against Cyprus 🇨🇾. 📸 Croatia Cricket pic.twitter.com/v9G0Hf5Z78 — Associate Chronicles (@AssociateChrons) August 8, 2025

Youngest Men's T20I captains

Youngest Men's T20I captains: 17y 311d - Zach Vukusic 🇭🇷 vs CYP 🇨🇾, 2025 18y 24d - Noman Amjad 🇫🇷 vs SUI 🇨🇭, 2022 18y 276d - Carl Hartmann 🇮🇲 vs ESP 🇪🇸, 2023 18y 324d - Luwsanzundui Erdenebulgan 🇲🇳 vs NEP 🇳🇵, 2023 19y 327d - Didier Ndikubwimana 🇷🇼 vs TAN 🇹🇿, 2023#CricketTwitter — The Stats Kid (@TheStatsKid1523) August 8, 2025

