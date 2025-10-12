Starting today, October 12, Indians and other non-EU travellers heading to Europe will need to undergo digital checks and register their details under the European Union's new digital border system called the Entry Exit System (EES). The EES requires travellers to record their fingerprints, facials, and passport while entering EU countries. So far, the ESS system has been rolled out in phases and will apply to all Schengen nations, including Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. Only Ireland and Cyprus have been exempted from the new digital border system. The Entry Exit System aims to tighten security and replace manual passport stamping with digital records. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Survives No-Confidence Votes.

EU Border System Requires Travellers to Undergo Digital Checks Under Entry Exit System

