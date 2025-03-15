Former Indian speedster and mentor of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Zaheer Khan reunited with an old fan after 20 years upon his arrival at the LSG camp ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition. The video of Zaheer Khan's reunion was shared by the Lucknow Super Giants. In the video, when Zaheer joined the LSG camp, the former cricketer was greeted by the same fan with the 'I Love Zaheer' placard, which left the LSG mentor stunned. During the TVS Cup Test series match between India and Pakistan in 2005, a fan with an 'I Love You Zaheer' placard went viral. As teammates, Yuvraj Singh teased Zaheer; the speedster blew a return kiss to the fan, leaving her blushing. Zaheer Khan Warns Against Gautam Gambhir’s ‘Excessive Flexibility’ in India’s White-Ball Setup.

Zaheer Khan Fan Girl Returns With Same ‘I Love You’ Proposal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucknow Super Giants (@lucknowsupergiants)

