Zimbabwe start their ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier campaign with a clinical 8-Wicket victory over Nepal in their first game at the Harare sports club in Harare. It didn't look like it will be that comfortable the way Nepal batted in the first innings. Kushal Bhurtel (99) and Aasif Sheikh put up a 171-run opening stand and Nepal posted a challenging total of 290 runs on the board. Zimbabwe started steadily and then Craig Ervine (121*) and Sean Williams (102*) stitched a marathon partnership to take Zimbabwe over the finishing line. Tendai Chatara Goes Into Evasive Action As He Loses Sight of Ball During Nepal vs Zimbabwe ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier, Funny Video Goes Viral.

ZIM vs NEP, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Result

