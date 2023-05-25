With the series balanced at 3-1 in favour of the hosts, Zimbabwe A will be taking on Pakistan Shaheens in the 5th unofficial ODI of a six-match series on Thursday, May 25. The game will begin at 12:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare. Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster of this series in India. Hence the 5th unofficial ODI will not be telecasted live on TV. Fans however can still watch the live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and website.

Zimbabwe A vs Pakistan Shaheens 5th Unofficial ODI 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Glad tidings from Brad Evans 😄 Enjoy this 5-fer from the Zimbabwe bowler. The 5th one-day is live on FanCode @ 12:45 PM! pic.twitter.com/maM5Fl7xrH — FanCode (@FanCode) May 25, 2023

