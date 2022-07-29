India's Shiva Thapa cruised his way to the next round of Men's 63.5kg Boxing event after beating his Pakistani opponent Suleman Baloch in Commonwealth Games 2022 on July 29. The Indian took less than 10 minutes to win the qualifying round 5-0 at Birmingham Games.

Check tweet:

CWG 2022: Indian Boxer Shiva Thapa defeats Pakistan's Suleman Baloch 5-0 in 63 kg Round of 32 Follow LIVE https://t.co/4lxx31dYsE pic.twitter.com/CMCFL0hNyi — NDTV Sports (@Sports_NDTV) July 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)