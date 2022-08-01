India's Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla reached the semifinals of Women's Singles Squash event at Commonwealth Games 2022 today in Birmingham. The Indian player beat her Sri Lankan opponent Chanithma Sinaly 11-3, 11-2, 11-2 in the quarterfinals.

Check result:

