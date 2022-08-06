India's lawn bowls men's fours team bagged a silver medal with a loss to Northern Ireland in the final. The Indian team lost 18-5 in the summit clash. This was India's second medal in lawn bowls after the women's team won gold earlier in CWG 2022.

Silver for Team India:

Medal Alert 🚨 : Silver medal for India in Lawn Bowls India go down to Northern Ireland 5-18 in Final of Men's Fours Ireland. 👉 Prior to this edition, India had zero medals in Lawn Bowls. We have two (Gold earlier in Women's Fours event) in in this edition. #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/NUAhgbWETR — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)