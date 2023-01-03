UFC president Dana White got into a physical altercation with his wife Anne in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The couple was on a vacation on New Year's Eve when the whole incident happened. A video of Dana White slapping his wife soon started to surface on the internet. White later issued an apology via TMZ, saying he is "embarrassed" about the incident. The video of the couple has now gone viral.

Dana White Slaps His Wife

