Carlos Prates created Ultimate Fighting Championship history during his UFC 319 bout against Geoff Neal, where the former picked up a victory via a knockout, his fifth since 2024. Prates ended the contest by scoring the 9th-ever spinning back elbow knockout in UFC history, with the bout against Neal lasting for just one round. Interestingly, this was Prates' fifth win in the UFC welterweight division, with the only defeat coming against Ian Machado Garry. Khamzat Chimaev Beats Dricus Du Plessis via Unanimous Decision at UFC 319 Main Event To Become New Middleweight Champion.

Carlos Prates Gains A KO Win

Carlos Prates scores the 9th spinning back elbow knockout in UFC history. It's his 5th UFC knockout, most in the UFC since 2024. [ #UFC319 | @TheNightmare170 ] pic.twitter.com/liSahIpyQf — UFC (@ufc) August 17, 2025

