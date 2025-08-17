A number of blockbuster fights are on the cards at the UFC 319 PPV (Pay-Per-View) event in Chicago on Sunday, August 17. The UFC 319 event is set to be held at the United Center and it will start at 7:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). There are quite a few fights that fans would look forward to and one of them is surely the middleweight championship bout between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. In India, Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of UFC and fans can watch UFC 319 live telecast in India on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the UFC 319 live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. ‘Going to Go and F**k This Boy Up’ Khamzat Chimaev Shares Final Message for Dricus Du Plessis Ahead of Blockbuster Middleweight Championship Fight at UFC 319 (Watch Video).

UFC 319 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Khamzat "The Wolf" Chimaev is hungry to extend his undefeated record, but will reigning king Dricus Du Plessis surrender his crown? 👑 Watch the #UFC319 World Middleweight Championship bout - LIVE on #SonyLIV 📲 pic.twitter.com/Cos9gLKsma — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) August 16, 2025

