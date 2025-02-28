The Red Bull racer and defending champion Max Verstappen had rough 2024 season. Even though he won the title, his aggressive approach and behaviour on the track was heavily criticised. Recently in the F175 event also the four-time champion was booed by the fans. In a press conference at the photoshoot for the F1 class of 2025, the Dutch star was asked about the same to which he replied that its not worth his time. Watch the video below. Lewis Hamilton Shares Post After Featuring on Cover of TIME Magazine, Writes ‘Now’s the TIME’ (See Post).

Max Verstappen Shrugging Off Question Related To ‘Booing Him At F175 Event’

Max was asked about the booing at the F175 event: "There was any booing? Maybe i'm deaf! I don't really need to talk about it, it's not worth my time."pic.twitter.com/JoTwXzp0In — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) February 27, 2025

