India's domestic season starts with the new-look Duleep Trophy 2025, which will see zonal rivalries return. In Quarter-Final 2 of Duleep Trophy 2025, Central Zone will lock horns with North East Zone at BCCI's Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru, from August 28, with the match starting at 9:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, no live streaming or TV telecast viewing options for the Duleep Trophy 2025 are available in India, unlike last season. Fans can check the BCCI website and app for all live updates/scorecard from the Central Zone vs North East Zone Duldeep Trophy 2025 Quarter-Final 2 match. Duleep Trophy 2025: Ishan Kishan To Miss East Zone Opener Against North Zone; Akash Deep Advised Rest.

Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Streaming

The battle for zonal supremacy returns! 💪 6️⃣ Zones, 1️⃣ Cup 🏆 Check out the #DuleepTrophy fixtures and mark your calendars for some exhilarating cricketing action 🔜 🗓️@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/1jKxJkRpgY — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)