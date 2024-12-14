SpaceX CEO and 'X' owner Elon Musk congratulated D Gukesh after he won the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024. The 18-year-old had scripted history in Singapore when he became the youngest ever to become a chess world chess champion, surpassing a 39-year-old record set by Garry Kasparov after he beat Ding Liren 7.5-6.5. The youngster shared a post on social media which he captioned "18th @ 18", signifying that he has become the 18th chess world champion at 18 years of age and Elon Musk responded to that post writing, "Congratulations." Gukesh D Becomes FIDE World Chess Champion, Find Out How Much Prize Money Indian Prodigy Wins Beating Former Champion Ding Liren.

Elon Musk Congratulates D Gukesh for Winning FIDE World Chess Championship 2024

Congratulations! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2024

