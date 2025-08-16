ECB named Jacob Bethell as England's captain for their upcoming T20Is against Ireland, making the player the Three Lions' youngest ever. Bethell celebrated his appointment with a stellar knock in Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix, The Hundred 2025 match, where the left-handed power-hitting batter slammed 48. During the 48-run knock, Bethell managed to hit three sixes in a row, that too against the experienced New Zealand white-ball captain Mitchell Santner on the 41st, 42nd, and 43rd ball of the Phoenix's innings. However, Northern Superchargers won The Hundred 2025 contest against Birmingham Phoenix by 36 runs. Jacob Bethell to Make History as Youngest England Captain As He Gets Leadership Role In T20Is Against Ireland; ECB Announces T20I and ODI Squads For Series Against South Africa

Jacob Bethell Displays Brute Strength

6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ Jacob Bethell SMASHES three sixes in a row! 🤯#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/pGHbDz6jD1 — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 15, 2025

