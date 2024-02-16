Looking to defend their world title, Red Bull revealed their 2024 challenger RB20 at the squad’s Milton Keynes base. Both star racers, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were present during the launch. The car continues to carry the outfit’s traditional navy blue colour scheme. On the appearance of the RB20, Verstappen said at the launch: “It does look a bit different. I think the team definitely pushed on quite a bit from last year and I think that’s very positive.” Pre-season testing begins next week, with the teams getting three days to run their cars in Bahrain. F1 2024: Ferrari Uncovers SF-24 in Online Event Ahead of New Season (Watch Video).

Red Bull Unveils RB20 Car

Launching the RB20 👊 Our challenger for 2024 💪 pic.twitter.com/JVFWRq4qKs — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 15, 2024

