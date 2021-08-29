Max Verstappen wins Belgian Grand Prix 2021 that was severely hampered by rain. With only two laps being completed in the race, the top 10 have been awarded half the points.

BREAKING: Max Verstappen is confirmed as the official winner of the #BelgianGP Verstappen and the rest of the top 10 will take half points#F1 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/STJdsLNDT5 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)