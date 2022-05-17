Cristiano Ronaldo is not only football's GOAT but also a doting and responsible father. And not to forget, an absolute fitness freak. In his latest Instagram post, the 37-year-old Manchester United great and his 11-year-old son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. are flaunting steely abs after an intense workout session. The father-son duo looked in perfect shape, and fans could not stop going gaga over them. In fact, the comments section was filled with 'present and future' replies, and it does strike a chord, especially with CR7 Jr. following in his father's footsteps. He was recently in the news for replicating his father's iconic 'Siuuu' celebration after scoring for Manchester United's Under-12 side.

Cristiano Ronaldo With His 11-Yr-Old Son

