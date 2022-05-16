AC Milan moved closer to their first Serie A title in 11 years Sas they defeated Atalanta 2-0 in the latest round of fixtures. The Scudetto will be decided on the final day of the season. Rivals Inter Milan are two points behind the Rossoneri. AC Milan need a win or must match Inter's result to lift the trophy. Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez scored in the win.

