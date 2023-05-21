AC Milan registered a big 5-1 victory over Sampdoria in their recent Serie A 2022-23 match at San Siro, Milan. Rafael Leao gave AC Milan a great start to the match after scoring the opening goal in the 9th minute. Fabio Qiagilarella meanwhile equalised at the 20th minute. However, Giroud quickly scored two goals to give Milan a 3-1 lead at halftime. Soon after the break, Brahim Diaz managed to find the back of the net and gave Molan a three-goal lead. Finally, Olivier Giroud completed his hat-trick in the 68th minute. Manchester City Clinch English Premier League 2022–23 Title As Arsenal Suffer 1–0 Defeat Against Nottingham Forest.

AC Milan 5-1 Sampdoria

𝗙𝗧@ACMilan are back on track with a BIG win! 🔴⚫#MilanSamp pic.twitter.com/2IqfEMm7oN — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) May 20, 2023

