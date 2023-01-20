FC Barcelona qualified for the quarter final stage of the Copa del Rey 2022-23 after defeating AD Ceuta 5-0 at Alfonso Murube Stadium, Ceuta. The Blaugrana had a slow start to the match and it took them 43 minutes to open the scoring against their opponents who are from the third tier. It was Brazilian star Raphinha who managed to put Barcelona ahead. Soon after the restart, Robert Lewandowski scored the second goal for Xavi's side. Ansu Fati and Franck Kessie then added two more in quick succession. Finally, Lewandowksi made the score 5-0 in the 90th minute of the game. Real Madrid 1–3 Barcelona, Spanish Super Cup 2022–23 Final: Catalan Giants Clinch Supercopa de Espana Title With Dominant El Clasico Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

AD Ceuta 0–5 Barcelona

AD Ceuta vs Barcelona Match Highlights

