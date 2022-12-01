After Saudi Arabia's shock win over Argentina in the Group Stage match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Saudi fans teased Argentinian fans with 'where is Messi' phrase. Now that Argentina have qualified for the Round of 16 following 2-0 win over Poland, the tables have turned and now Argentinian fans are trolling Saudi fans with 'Where is Saudi Arabia'. While Argentina and Poland qualified from Group C, Mexico and Saudi Arabia were eliminated. Saudi Arabia also lost their last group stage match against Mexico 1-2. FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Schedule in IST: Know Who Play Whom in Pre-Quarters of Football WC.

Where is Saudi Arabia?

Backfired

This Aged Well

“Where is Messi? Where is Messi?” This aged well. Video🎥 Via @Sanchez__17 pic.twitter.com/mQs0Ju9wp9 — FCB Albiceleste (@FCBAlbiceleste) November 30, 2022

Ask- Where is Saudi Arabia?

Bottom of Table

We have a question... - - - - - - - - Where is Saudi Arabia? 😶‍🌫️ pic.twitter.com/vdfcKWTjy1 — BD Albiceleste 🇧🇩💙🇦🇷 (@bd_albiceleste) November 30, 2022

Where, Where?

Where is SAUDI ARABIA 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ORwr0og4Kz — Farjana (@farjana7510) November 30, 2022

