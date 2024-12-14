After a loss, Aizwal FC will look to get back their form in the ongoing I-League 2024-25, when they meet Rajasthan FC on December 14. The Aizwal FC vs Rajasthan FC football match will be played at RG Stadium and starts at 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Aizwal FC vs Rajasthan FC match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. Aizwal FC vs Rajasthan FC live streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. I-League 2024–25: Delhi FC Pip Sreenidi Deccan FC 1–0, Inter Kashi Hold Real Kashmir.

Aizwal FC vs Rajasthan FC Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)