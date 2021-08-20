Ajax FC has dropped their new third kit, inspired by the legendary artist Bob Marley for the 2021-22 season.

See the tweet here:

Rise up this mornin’, smile with the rising sun. Introducing our new 21/22 third jersey, inspired by our collective love for @BobMarley and his Three Little Birds. pic.twitter.com/YiPUS7AR19 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 20, 2021

