Al-Nassr gain some lost ground back in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 as they secure important three points by beating Al-Ahli by a margin of 1-0. Al-Nassr were in a slump of form as they got knocked out of the AFC Champions League and a series of poor result has caused them to drop further behind league leaders Al-Hilal. With this result, they move a bit closer to Al-Hilal after playing an extra game. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal of the match through penalty which was also his 50th goal in the Al-Nassr jersey since he joined them in December 2022. Ronaldo scored another goal in the first half which was cancelled by VAR. So was a goal from Roberto Firmino. With this win, Al-Nassr moves to 56-point mark after playing 24 games. Lionel Messi Scores Goal After Spectators Chant Cristiano Ronaldo’s Name During Inter Miami vs Nashville SC CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Al-Ahli 0-1 Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023-24

