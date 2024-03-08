After a defeat in the AFC Champions Cup against Al-Ain, Cristiano Ronaldo and the Al-Nassr team were looking to get back to winning ways when they welcomed Al-Raed for a league match. The home side was favourites in the match but looked ‘disconnected’ and lacked finishing as they were outdone by the team fighting to avoid relegation. Ayman Yahya scored a sole goal for Al-Nassr at the 24th minute of the match while El Berkaoui (18th Minute), Fouzair (46th Minute), and Sayoud (87th minute) were on target for visitors to hand them their sixth win of the season. Al-Nassar team is now nine points behind leaders Al-Hilal having played one extra game in the season. Al-Raed on the other hand moved up to the 13 place, five points away from relegation. ‘Hala Madrid!’ Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Real Madrid As Los Blancos Celebrate 122nd Birth Anniversary.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed Highlights

