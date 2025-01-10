Al-Nassr are off to a positive start with the New Year 2025. Saviour Godwin from Al-Akhdoud stunned the Saudi Pro League giants after scoring an early goal to put his team in lead. Sadio Mane scored an equaliser from Al-Nassr in the 29th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo successfully converted a spot kick in the 42nd minute to double the lead for Al-Nassr. Sadio Mane completed his brace after scoring for the second time during the final moments of Al-Nassr vs Al-Akhdoud Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match. Cristiano Ronaldo Rubbishes Transfer Rumours, Targets ‘AFC Champions League’ Title for Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Akhdoud Result of Saudi Pro League 2024-25

