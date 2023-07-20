Manchester United now make another move in the transfer market after signing Mason Mount as they secure pen to paper on a five-year contract for Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana. David de Gea's departure recently has left a big hole in the Shot stopper position for the club based on Old Trafford. Andre Onana's signing will definitely give some relief to Erik Ten Hag who has worked with him before.

Andre Onana Officially Joins Manchester United

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)