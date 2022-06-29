Andreas Christensen has announced his departure from Chelsea after his eight-year tenure at Stamford Bridge. The Danish defender has reportedly joined Barcelona this summer, with official announcement yet to be made. The 26-year-old Danish professional has penned down special and emotional message for the Blues and his fans through in an Instagram post, and thanked the club for supporting him during his dark times. Meanwhile, his former teammate Mason Mount has given a special farewell message to him. While asked about the defender's transfer, Mount said, "I wish him good luck for his future. He is a dear friend to me," but refused to speak further on this matter. Neymar Leaving PSG? Thiago Silva Wants Brazilian Footballer to Join Chelsea.

Have a look at Andreas Christensen's Farewell IG post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andreas Christensen (@andreaschristensen3)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)