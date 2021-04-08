Antoine Griezmann Becomes Father for Third Time

🍼 Alba Griezmann 8 avril 2021 à 10h24. ❤️ — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) April 8, 2021

Griezmann's Three Children Are Born On The Same Date

Antoine Griezmann has become a father for the third time. All of his children were born on the same day: April 8. 2016 👶 April 8. 2019 👶 April 8. 2021 👶 pic.twitter.com/Ov50F6J3dT — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)