World Champions Argentina continued their winning march in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers when they thrashed visitors Brazil 4-1 at Mas Monumental and remained as leaders in the standings. Julian Alvarez opened the scoring as early as the fourth minute for the home side, with Enzo Fernandez doubling the score after just eight minutes. Matheus Cunha managed to score a goal for Brazil in the 26th minute to cut down the gap, but Alexis Mac Allister hit a third goal for the hosts in the 37th minute to reduce the visitors' chance of a comeback. In the second half, Guiliano Simeone struck a fourth and final goal for Argentina, which drowned Brazil completely and ensured that Lionel Scaloni-managed side earned a comfortable victory sans Lionel Messi. Interestingly, Argentina had already qualified for the FIFA WC 2026 before the start of the match. New Zealand Football Team Qualifies for FIFA World Cup 2026 With 3–0 Win Over New Caledonia in Oceania Final.

Argentina Beat Brazil 4-1

