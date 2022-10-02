Arsenal beat Tottenham Hotspur in an exciting North London Derby in the Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, October 1. Thomas Partey gave Arsenal the lead before Harry Kane levelled the score from the spot before the break. The Gunners came out all guns blazing in the second half with Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka adding to the tally. Spurs also were reduced to 10 men with Emerson Royal sent off. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur:

Energy. Commitment. Passion. We did this together, Gooners ✊ pic.twitter.com/tfVAitYy8u — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 1, 2022

