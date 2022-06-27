Arsenal announced the signing of goalkeeper Matt Turner from MLS side New England Revolution on a long-term deal. The 28-year-old made his international debut for the USA national team in 2021 and helped the team win the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. This signing opens the exit door for Bernd Leno, who has been relegated to the bench since the rise of Aaron Ramsdale as first-choice keeper.

See Arsenal's Post:

✈️ From New Jersey to north London... Welcome home, Matty Turner ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 27, 2022

