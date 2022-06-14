Arsenal have completed the signing of Marquinhos from Sao Paulo. The young Brazilian winger has represented his country at the U-16 and U-17 levels and won the Campeonato Paulista with Sao Paulo in 2021. Reacting to his signing, Arsenal technical director Edu said, "Marquinhos was a player we had been watching for a while. At 19, he is still very young, so he is a player for the future. We look forward to it."

See Arsenal's post:

Welcome, Marquinhos 🙌 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 13, 2022

