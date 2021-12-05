Arthur Masuaku's late goal helped West Ham register a 3-2 win over Chelse in EPL 2021-22 match. Thiago Silva scored the first goal in the 28th minute and Manuel Lanzini scored from a penalty. Mason Mount took the team to 2-1 but Jarrod Bowen once again scored an equaliser. Finally at the 87th minute Arthur Masuaku scored a goal and took the team to a 3-2 win.

Watch Video highlights of the game below.

