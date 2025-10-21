West Ham United suffered yet another loss in the ongoing English Premier League 2025-26, this time at home against Brentford FC. The final score of this match, being played at the London Stadium, was 0-2, where Igor Thiago in the 43rd minute and substitute Mathias Jensen in 90+5 minutes scored the two goals. Following this victory, the Bees are in the 13th position of the EPL 2025-26 points table. Hosts West Ham United are struggling in the relegation zone, in 19th place, with just four points from eight games. Brentford have 10 points from as many games. Ange Postecoglou Sacked As Nottingham Forest Head Coach After Just 40 Days in Charge Following 3-0 Defeat to Chelsea in Premier League 2025-26.

Brentford Win vs Hosts West Ham

West Ham 0-2 Brentford, Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)