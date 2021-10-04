AC Milam continued their unbeaten run in Serie A 2021-22 with a thrilling 3-2 win over Atalanta at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Sunday. They are currently placed second in the table with 19 points from seven matches.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)