A video has gone viral on social media where Ayen Mongba scored a sensational bicycle kick goal during an Inter‑District Football Championship in Nagaland. Ayen Mongba's stunning goal has taken the Indian football world by storm. There is very limited information on Mongba's broader career, but this superb bicycle kick has shown glimpses of his potential. The rising star's goal has sparked excitement about the talent developing in different parts of India. Below is the viral video of Ayen Mongba's sensational bicycle kick goal. AIFF Officials To Meet Eight ISL Club Owners on August 7 To Discuss Uncertainty Over Indian Super League’s Future.

Stunning Bicycle Kick Goal from Ayen Mongba

