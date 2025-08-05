New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced that a meeting has been scheduled with CEOs of eight Indian Super League (ISL) clubs on Thursday in the national capital to discuss the ongoing issue with the nation's top-tier football tournament.

"AIFF officials will meet with CEOs from eight Indian Super League clubs, on Thursday, August 7, 2025, in New Delhi, to discuss issues regarding #IndianFootball," AIFF announced on X on Monday.

The ISL, which is usually held from September to April, has been put on hold due to ongoing differences between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the board's partner, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL).

The issue between AIFF and FSDL stems from the unresolved contractual matters. The 15-year Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between AIFF and FSDL will expire at the end of this year.

Last month, the AIFF claimed that they had, in a timely manner, first initiated the process of requesting negotiations on the terms of a potential renewal with FSDL on November 21, 2024. Thereafter, senior representatives of the AIFF and FSDL convened meetings on February 5 in New Delhi and subsequently on March 5 in Mumbai to discuss the terms of potential renewal of the MRA.

Following these deliberations, a proposal was submitted by FSDL on March 5, to which AIFF responded with a counter-proposal on April 21. However, the AIFF has now been restrained from negotiating the renewal of the MRA until the Supreme Court delivers the verdict on the AIFF draft constitution case.

The Indian football board also assured that the board and its stakeholders will take all possible steps and do all things within their power to ensure continuity of the ISL in the best interests of Indian football. They have requested the understanding of all stakeholders in the interim. As the AIFF awaits the Supreme Court's judgement, Thursday's meeting could provide some clarity on the ISL's future. (ANI)

