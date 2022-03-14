Ferran Torres struck a brace as Barcelona continued their dominant domestic form with a 4-0 victory over Osasuna on Monday, March 14. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Riqui Puig scored the other goals for Barcelona as Xavi's side ended up with a dominant victory. You can watch video highlights of the game here.

