Barcelona Have launched their new home kit for the 2022-23 season. The jersey features the club's new sponsor Spotify. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' emblem also features on the back. The strip draws inspiration from the 1992 Olympics held in the city.

Love it! 😍 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 3, 2022

The new kit is inspired by Barcelona '92, an era that marked a before and after for the city — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)