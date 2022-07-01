Barcelona have officially renamed their stadium as Spotify Camp Nou, as was announced by the club on social media on July 1. The Catalan giants have entered into a partnership with the music streaming giants. Barcelona's jerseys would also have Spotify's logo as the principal sponsors for the next three seasons.

See Barcelona's Posts:

Barça and Spotify kick off strategic partnership that will unite music and sport 🔗 https://t.co/RDfgp2QDZB pic.twitter.com/3X3HdGthgu — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 1, 2022

