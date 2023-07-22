IShowSpeed has turned from being a Cristiano Ronaldo fan to a Lionel Messi fan and under dramatic circumstances! The social media star was present at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida when Lionel Messi made his Inter Miami debut and was heard saying, "If Messi scores this free kick, I’m a Messi fan, wallahi," as the game approached its closing stages. And as it turned out, he had to keep his word! Speed, who was wearing Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal jersey, was left stunned when Messi scored from the free-kick and he took it off to reveal the Argentina star's Inter Miami jersey, that he was wearing beneath. The video of this has gone viral on social media. Lionel Messi Goal Video: Watch Argentina Star’s Sensational Free-Kick on Debut To Give Inter Miami 2–1 Victory Over Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2023.

IShowSpeed Turns from Being a CR7 Fan to a Lionel Messi Fan, Watch:

“If Messi scores this free kick, I’m a Messi fan, wallahi” 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dhkoa8oGSV — Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) July 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)