Bayer Leverkusen will host defending champions Bayern Munich in their next match at Bundesliga 2022-23 on Sunday, March 19. The game will begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at BayArena, Leverkusen. Bayern defeated Augsburg 5-3 in their recent match. Meanwhile, Leverkusen registered a 2-0 win against Ferncvaros. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of Bundesliga 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch this match live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this match on the SonyLiv app and website.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich

