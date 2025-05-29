FC Bayern Munich have officially announced the signing of star defender Jonathan Tah. The 29-year-old centre-back, who will be wearing the jersey no. 4 while representing the Bavarians has signed in a free transfer from Bayer Leverkusen. Bayern Munich's deal with Jonathan Tah is for four years, until June 30, 2029, as disclosed on the club website. Jonathan Tah was an integral part of the Bayer Leverkusen side, having appeared in 402 matches for the side, since joining ahead of the 2015-16 season. He also won the Bundesliga with the side. Real Madrid Announces Signing of Dean Hujisen; Spanish Footballer Puts Pen to Paper On Deal With Los Blancos For Five Years.

