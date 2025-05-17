Star 20-year-old AFC Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen has been officially signed by La Liga giants Real Madrid CF. As officially stated by the English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, Real Madrid activated the release clause of Dean Huijsen to sign him. Dean Huijsen becomes the first official arrival for the Los Blancos in the 2025 summer transfer window. Real Madrid has disclosed that Dean Huijsen has signed a five-season contract with Real Madrid CF, from 1 June 2025 to 30 June 2030, this means that the Spanish footballer will be available for the club in the prestigious FIFA Club World Cup 2025. £50m is the expected fee AFC Bournemouth received from the deal. Eric Dier Signs Three-Year Deal With AS Monaco, England Defender To Stay With Ligue 1 Club Until 2028.

AFC Bournemouth Announce Departure Of Dean Huijsen:

We can confirm that Dean Huijsen will join @RealMadrid at the end of the season, after the club activated his release clause. — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 17, 2025

Real Madrid Announce Signing Of Dean Huijsen:

